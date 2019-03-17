More Eagles stuff

Eagles mourn the passing of former DB, Nate Ramsey…The Neptune, New Jersey native was one of the longest-tenured players in franchise history.

Ramsey fought his way onto the 1963 Eagles roster as a not-highly-recruited cornerback and 14th round draft pick out of Indiana. At 6-1, 185, he kept fighting and kept his job for 10 seasons with the Eagles. He was not particularly fast or quick, but he had the hand-to-hand combat thing down pat. Today’s rules changes might have exposed Ramsey more than he was exposed in coverage for the Eagles, but for the era he performed in, he was more than adequate.

I remember as a star-struck youth the Eagles he played for. The 1963-1966 Eagles were fairly competitive, as the saying goes, but from 1967 to 1972 they were a pretty bad team defensively. Specifically I remember so many times being down by 7 or 13 in the 4th quarter, and glued to my transistor radio wishing for Ramsey (the last line of defense in a porous system) to come up with a big turnover. Sometimes he did. He finished with 21 career interceptions for the Birds.

QB Charley Johnson of the Cardinals used to target Ramsey (back then the Cardinals and Eagles were in the same division) and it used to burn me up. Nate upped his game and induced Young to underestimate him. On November 28, 1965, Ramsey picked off three passes against Johnson. I was screaming “YES!” at my radio after each one.

The guys he played with in the defensive backfield included Al Nelson and Joe Scarpati. Those are distant reference points for you younger viewers.

Funny how when you are like 15 or 16, Nate Ramsey seemed like an old man of the sea. But the fact is, he was only eight years older than I. Losing him at age 77 is a real wake-up call for yours truly. Father Time is winning.

Speaking of cornerbacks, right now Ronald Darby is on the good side of Time. But his contested medical status may have cost him a sweet free agent deal with the Kansas City Chieves.

KC was going to pay him until their doctors came up with conflicting diagnoses on Darby’s reconstructed knee. Darby lost the second half of the 2018 campaign to the ACL injury.

When Kansas City hemmed and hawed, the Eagles stepped in and signed Darby on a 1-year deal worth up to $8.5 million. I don’t know how much of that is guaranteed money, probably $4.5 million at most, but apparently Darby decided a Bird in the hand is etc. etc.

It’s a calculated risk by the Eagles. The riskiest part for me is that Howie Roseman seems to be operating from the assumption that the Eagles are suddenly “loaded” at cornerback. He believes he can afford a flier on Darby. Personally I don’t buy that.

Cornerback rotations can be decimated in a single game, let alone a full season. You can never have enough healthy and skilled veteran cornerbacks. Knowing the system is one thing in Darby’s favor, but ultimately if Darby occupies an active roster spot, he’s got to be able to perform consistently on the field at full strength, because you just know his number will be called eventually.

I’m not sold that the current roster of cornerbacks being promoted as good enough to sustain a slow controlled rehab period for Darby is really all that: