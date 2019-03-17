Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kyrie Irving

March 17, 2019

Mar 16, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kyrie Irving – Boston (vs Atlanta)

30 points, 12-24 FG, 4 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

A fitting choice on St. Patrick’s Day.

 


