Touchdowns and Tangents: NFL Franchise tags and Antonio Brown Fake New

Kenny and Pete share the skinny on NFL Combine aftermath and the calm before the storm of free agency. They try to break the Antonio Brown Bills news, only to find out that it is fake news.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/tdt-114

Touchdowns and Tangents also share some insights on franchise tags and the overall spectral that is free agency.

Listen to “Tested Positive for Vanilla Ice Cream at the Combine” on Spreaker.https://widget.spreaker.com/widgets.js

The show ends with some insights on breaking into the media world and fighting the old-outdated stereo types.

Give Tds & Tangents a listen here, on Spreaker, on Soundcloud, in Apple Music or the Google Music store. You can also follow them on Twitter, like them on Facebook and add them on Instagram. Everything is in their playbook.