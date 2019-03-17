Left Coast Sports

WST Podcast: College Basketball, Pac-12 and Pro Jerseys

March 17, 2019

Kyle and Ben break down the upcoming March Madness including what is at stake during the conference championships.

The Western Standard Time Podcast also shares some of their errors and turnovers from  Season One in a bonus episode.

Otherwise, Kyle and Ben break down the top Professional Jerseys. Which ones are worth liking and which ones are not? They share why some of the top jerseys sold the way they do as well.

Then, there’s more on the Pac-12 and the demise of the conference on the West Coast.

