Barry Cofield's DUI arrest, heroin possession video surfaces

Former Giants defensive lineman Barry Cofield was busted for DUI and heroin possession last summer, and the arrest video has gone viral, as the scene was quite intense.

It began a bit after 2 a.m. local time in Lake Mary last July, when police found him asleep at the wheel of his Cadillac Escalade. He then came too, took off, and led them on a police chase for awhile. Cofield eventually stopped, then was surrounded by police officers who had their guns drawn. They then began smashing in the window, when he got out of the vehicle, then took him to the ground.

Video of the arrest was released by TMZ Sports, and you can watch it below.

Notice the baggie that the police officer found, which was presumed to be heroin. Cofield later pled no contest to DUI and possession of heroin, and lost his license for six months, while also getting hit with 12 months of probation. He was also required to complete 50 hours of community service.