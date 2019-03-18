Big Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future Following ‘WrestleMania 35’

One of the most elusive WWE stars in the history of the company, Brock Lesnar, is poised to defend his Universal Title against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 next month.

Following the annual classic, Lesnar’s WWE future will once again become a hot topic, as fans anxiously await The Beast’s decision to re-sign with the company, take some time off, or call it quits for good.

In what might be a possible sign that Brock Lesnar intends to stick around with WWE following WrestleMania in New Jersey, WWE is advertising the Universal Champion for appearances on Smackdown Live once the show moves to FOX Sports in October. “Fox was promoting Smackdown before the Nascar race. They mentioned Brock Lesnar to be seen on Smackdown starting October 2019,” reads a fan Tweet. “Possible the WWE is just using his name to bring interest to their product. Interesting to see if he stick around or appears on.”

@WrestlingInc Fox was promoting Smackdown before the Nascar race. They mentioned Brock Lesnar to be seen on Smackdown starting October 2019. Possible the WWE is just using his name to bring interest to their product. Interesting to see if he stick around or appears on #SDLive — Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) March 17, 2019

As of this writing, WWE has made no official announcement regarding Brock Lesnar’s post-WrestleMania future, but as is typically the case, The Beast might keep WWE waiting until the “final” hour before he informs officials whether or not he intends to sign a new deal.

When WWE made the announcement that Smackdown Live would be moving to FOX Sports and Friday nights beginning in October, it was rumored at the time that FOX officials want a significant amount of star-power on the show, which might include appearances from top Raw stars such as Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and more.

It’s also worth noting that WWE could be using Lesnar’s name to promote the company and The Blue Brand without actually knowing if Lesnar will still be around by the time Smackdown moves networks, but should The Beast intend to make Friday night appearances in October, fans might be seeing The Champion in WWE for several more months.