Look: Admiral Schofield's blonde bombshell girlfriend is a stunner

Tennessee is one of the more athletic teams in the NCAA Tournament, and while they’re being a bit overlooked by analysts, they certainly have the length and star power to make the Final Four.

The Vols are the No. 2 seed in the South bracket, and they’re led by Admiral Schofield. He’s one of the bigger guards you’ll ever see play at the college level, standing six-foot-six, and weighing 241 pounds. The level of physicality he brings to the position makes him difficult to guard, as he’s averaging 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season.

Schofield is a popular guy on campus, so it’s no surprise that he has a beautiful girlfriend. Check out some photos of the two of them (via his Instagram).