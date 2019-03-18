Look: Asian woman who Robert Kraft solicited for prostitution revealed

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted for prostitution a few weeks ago, stemming from his time spent at a day spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Kraft reportedly went to Orchids of Asia Day Spa on the morning of the AFC title game — possibly to relieve some “stress” — and that’s when he had one of the masseuses perform a sex act on him.

Well, we now have photos showing what the women looks like, and she’s also been identified. Her name is Shen Mingbi, according to Daily Mail. She’s 58 years old, has red hair, and has a New York driver’s license, which has led many to wonder if she was trafficked, being that she was living in the massage parlor/day spa.

Here’s what she looks like.

Kraft must have a thing for redheads, apparently.