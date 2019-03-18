Look: CJ Massinburg's girlfriend shows support for Buffalo star guard

Buffalo enters the NCAA Tournament with a lot of confidence, being seed about as high as the team has ever been in its history.

The Bulls are a six seed, and will face the winner of Arizona State and St. John’s. They’ll be favored to win, no matter who they face, and shooting guard CJ Massinburg is a big reason why.

Massinburg has averaged 18.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season. He’s also shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range. Massinburg may be a bit streaky, but when he’s hot, he can knock down shots from anywhere, so we can’t wait to watch him ball out in the tournament later on this week.

