Look: Diamondbacks reveal massive 18-inch bratwurst, mac and cheese sub at Chase Field

The Diamondbacks have been known to feature some exotic food items on their menu at Chase Field during games, and their latest creation just may break the Internet, as they pulled out all the stops.

It’s one thing to offer deep-fried macaroni and cheese, as well as bratwursts on a ballpark’s menu, as these items were not made available in years past.

However, it’s another, to offer them both on the same 18-inch-long sub, with barbecue aioli, pickles, green onions and more. This creation will be at Chase Field during games this year, and you’ll want to see it.

This year we collaborated with @SINow and @TheWilderThings to bring 3 new jaw-dropping #DbacksEats to @ChaseField. First, meet the SI Cover Dog, an 18-inch bratwurst with jalapeño-apple coleslaw, fried mac and cheese, barbecue aioli, house-cured beer pickles and green onion. pic.twitter.com/EkVmHgwsAd — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 18, 2019

It was part of a collaboration with the D-Backs and Sports Illustrated, so it’s appropriately named the SI Cover Dog.