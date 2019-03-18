Look: Johnny Manziel at first AAF practice with Memphis Express

Johnny Manziel is looking to take advantage of what will likely be his final chance to be a starting quarterback for a professional football team.

In looking at his career path, Manziel had the highest of expectations entering the NFL Draft, and was selected in the first round, but his two years with the Browns were an epic fail, setting the organization back. He then tried his hand at the CFL, but violated the terms of his agreement, then handled his release poorly.

Well, he’s been given one final chance to prove that “Comeback SZN” is real, having signed with the Memphis Express of the AAF. He had his first practice with the team on Monday, and you can check out a photo of him in uniform below.

Looks similar to some of his past photos.

Johnny Manziel has officially signed with the @aafexpress Is it still #CombackSZN ?🤔 pic.twitter.com/iu6EtTyd8l — Sports Plug (@_SportsPlug) March 17, 2019

We’ll see if Manziel can save his football career playing in the AAF.