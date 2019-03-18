Look: Paxton Lynch, beautiful busty girlfriend get engaged

Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch may be one of the biggest draft busts of the past decade, but he’s at least been granted a change of scenery, playing for a new team.
Lynch was selected in the first round of the 2016 draft, to potentially be the Broncos’ franchise starting quarterback for years to come, but he was anything but.
He was so bad, that he didn’t even start many regular season games. Lynch only played in five, completing only 61.7 percent of his passes, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Those numbers barely even qualify him to be a backup in today’s NFL.
But he has been winning off the field, at least. He got engaged to his extremely hot longtime girlfriend Gabriela over the weekend, as you can see in these Instagram photos, which show the ring.
Forever!!! Gabrielle you are one of the strongest woman I’ve ever known and God has blessed you with the purest heart, I’m very blessed to be able to call you mine FOREVER. The love that I have for you has grown more each day and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. You have been by my side every minute and loved me unconditionally regardless of the circumstance! I love you so so so much! Future Mrs. Lynch 😍😍😍
Here are a few more photos of Gabriela and Paxton.
