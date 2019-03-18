Look: Paxton Lynch, beautiful busty girlfriend get engaged

Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch may be one of the biggest draft busts of the past decade, but he’s at least been granted a change of scenery, playing for a new team.

Lynch was selected in the first round of the 2016 draft, to potentially be the Broncos’ franchise starting quarterback for years to come, but he was anything but.

He was so bad, that he didn’t even start many regular season games. Lynch only played in five, completing only 61.7 percent of his passes, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Those numbers barely even qualify him to be a backup in today’s NFL.

But he has been winning off the field, at least. He got engaged to his extremely hot longtime girlfriend Gabriela over the weekend, as you can see in these Instagram photos, which show the ring.

Here are a few more photos of Gabriela and Paxton.