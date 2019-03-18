Major Update On AJ Styles' Current WWE Contract Status

As WWE continues the road to WrestleMania, key talent contracts will be expiring in the coming months, with top star Dean Ambrose exiting the company when his deal expires in April.

We have reported in recent weeks that the contracts of The Usos are also set to expire in the coming months, and it remains to be seen whether or not the current Smackdown Tag Team Champions will be re-signing.

According to PWInsider, former WWE Champion AJ Styles, whose WWE contract is also expiring soon, has agreed to a new deal with the company. The report adds Styles has been added to advertisements for WWE’s overseas tour taking place after WrestleMania, and Styles is set to face Samoa Joe and R-Truth in Triple Threat matches.

It’s worth noting that AJ Styles might not have officially signed the new deal, but he and WWE have agreed to all the major deal details and signing is expected to be taking place soon if it has not yet happened. Styles is set to face Randy Orton in a singles match at WrestleMania 35.

In addition to AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe vs R-Truth, the following matches are being advertised for the WWE live event taking place on May 10th in Helsinki, Finland, which could be an early indication of post-WrestleMania plans in WWE.

-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens

-WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. R-Truth vs. AJ Styles

-WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. New Day vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

-SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville

-Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade with Zelina Vega

-Carmella vs. Lacey Evans

It remains unknown whether or not Randy Orton will be making the trip overseas following WrestleMania, as The Viper often times misses certain trips due to his limited live events schedule.