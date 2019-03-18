Maurice Harkless somehow blocks shot with his foot (Video)

Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless was dealing with a knee injury recently, but he’s returned to action, and on Monday, suited up for his second game since missing one contest.

And judging by what he did at one point during the game against the Pacers, we’re willing to bet that knee is holding up just fine.

The Pacers put up a shot after the whistle, blowing the play dead, and Harkless knocked it away with authority. It was the way he did it, though, as rather than using his hands, he grabbed the net, pulled himself up and then kicked the ball away.

Why is my mans blocking a shot with his FOOT? After the whistle or not… pic.twitter.com/I0lZ9s1HcX — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 19, 2019

That was an impressive display of concentration and athleticism.