The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend before Fighters of the Week fleshes it out a bit more.
Biggest Upset: Jorge Masvidal +190 over Darren Till
Notable New Champions:
- WBO World Female Lightweight Champion: Katie Taylor
- Interim Titan Fighting Championship Welterweight Champion: Michael Graves
- Polaris Pro Women’s 155lb Champion: Ffion Davies
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- 3 Piece and a Soda: Jorge Masvidal earned his bones street-fighting in Dade County alongside Kimbo, so if you’re picking a man to try, I’d venture elsewhere. We’ll see what the ramifications are after that, or if an actual sanctioned fight awaits. In the sanctioned world, however, he looked incredibly impressive in putting Darren Till to sleep and continues to be remarkably consistent as a brawler who on any given fight day, can take down anyone.
- 13 Months Off: Named after the laughable caption underneath David Benavidez’s weigh-in, as if he took some time to collect and find himself in Tibet instead of being suspended for yak. At any rate, Benavidez looked OUTSTANDING and clearing out J’Leon Love quickly. Next stop should be going after the title he lost up his nose.
- Who’s Next?: What an absolutely unbelievable performance by Errol Spence Jr.. Mikey Garcia is an incredibly dynamic fighter, and Spence used his size and jab to make Garcia look absolutely plodding. Garcia looked like he was fighting underwater, while Spence rolled to a shutout win. Now, who’s on deck for Spence? Pacquiao? Thurman? Gotta think he’ll be the favorite against whomever steps up next.
