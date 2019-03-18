MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Mar 18/19

By March 18, 2019

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

    • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
    • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
    • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
    • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 338
2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 144
3 3 4 Tatiana Suarez 86
4 4 12 Cynthia Calvillo 73
5 5 10 Michelle Waterson 69.5
6 6 11 Carla Esparza 65.5
7 7 7 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 55.5
8 8 6 Claudia Gadelha 52
9 27 Emily Whitmire 44.5
10 22 8 Weili Zhang 43
11 10 13 Felice Herrig 36.5
12 11 4 Nina Ansaroff 32
13 9 9 Tecia Torres 31.5
14 12 Poliana Botelho 31
15 13 Mackenzie Dern 29.5
16 NR Aleksandra Albu 24.5
17 15 Amanda Cooper 23
18 17 Maryna Moroz 22.5
19 17 Polyana Viana 20
20 17 14 Cortney Casey 18.5
21 20 Yan Xiaonan 18
22 21 16 Randa Markos 17
23 23 Angela Hill 14
24 27 Livia Renata Souza 9.5
25 26 Alex Chambers 7
26 27 Ashley Yoder 5
26 33 Hannah Cifers 5
28 30 Jessica Aguilar 4.5
29 31 15 Alexa Grasso 4
29 31 Syuri Kondo 4
31 NR Jessica Penne 3.5
32 33 Jodie Esquibel 0
32 33 Marina Rodriguez 0
32 NR Sarah Frota 0

 

 

Check back Friday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

