WWE News: EC3 Reportedly Off TV Due To Backstage Heat, Former Impact Wrestling Champion Signs, Injured Star Re-Signs

According to PWInsider, WWE has signed former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion DJZ. Sources note the deal offer was made in February, and now appears to be complete.

As we reported earlier today, WWE has come to terms on a new deal for former Champion AJ Styles, and PWInsider is reporting Sin Cara has also inked a new deal with the company.

The report adds Cara and WWE agreed to a new deal several weeks ago, as Cara was previously working under an extension of his old deal. Cara has been off WWE TV since August of 2018 following knee surgery, but he was recently spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando working out ahead of his in-ring return.

EC3 Reportedly Off TV Due To Backstage Heat

According to a new report from Wrestling News, current Raw star and former NXT roster member EC3 is currently in the “doghouse” with WWE management, which explains his noticeable absence from TV as of late.

EC3 made his main roster debut on Raw back in January, and was able to score an upset win over Dean Ambrose. However, the former NXT standout has seen little TV time as of late, but has been working live events. It remains unknown what exactly EC3 did to earn a place in the proverbial WWE “doghouse”, but apparently Vince McMahon is not too high on EC3 at the moment.

In related news, EC3 recently spoke with The Gorilla Position, and commented on his brief run in NXT.

“Man I wasn’t there too long, ten to eleven months,” said EC3, h/t to Fightful for the transcription. “A lot of what I did there is something nobody sees. A lot of what I did there was things I wanted to hone and work on to prepare me for this.

“So it was a lot of work in that sense as opposed to [wrestling and appearing] on TV was cool,” continued EC3. “The ladder match of course was great, and [I] had some good TV runs with Undisputed ERA, little feud with Velveteen but it was what I did behind the scenes, what I did in the P.C., what I did on shows in little Florida. Take back my game a couple steps, prepare it for when this opportunity did come so, I can’t think of the right parallel… to maybe sports.”