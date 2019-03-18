WWE News: ‘Smackdown’ Opener Revealed, You Won’t Believe Ronda Rousey’s New T-Shirt, Hardy Boyz Retiring Soon?

WWE has announced that the Gauntlet Match, featuring Kofi Kingston, will kick off this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. Hanging in the balance in the match is Kofi Kingston’s hope to make it to WrestleMania 35, as The New Day member will receive his long-awaited Title shot against Daniel Bryan if he can win the Gauntlet match.

Also set for Smackdown this week is the return of The Miz, after he was betrayed and brutally beatdown by his former tag team partner Shane McMahon at WWE Fastlane.

You Won’t Believe Ronda Rousey’s New T-Shirt

Ronda Rousey has been doubling-down on her new WWE creative direction, which has seen the Raw Women’s Champion outing wrestling as “scripted” and cutting promos in which she claims she is now writing her own “script” in WWE.

Critical reaction to Rousey’s new fourth wall breaking character has been a mixed bag, but that has not stopped the former UFC star from continuing her push into heel territory, as she recently released a new “breaking kayfabe” t-shirt as seen below.

Do you Break Kayfabe and send marks into a tweeting rage?? Then your conduct may be Rated Rowdy! Avoid offending the easily offended by warning them off with one of these @RRouseydotcom limited edition T-shirt’s!!!! https://t.co/8MzPVhYL9w pic.twitter.com/4PATYKXoKD — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 17, 2019

Hardy Boyz Retiring Soon?

Matt Hardy recently make his surprise return to WWE TV, and reunited with his brother Jeff on Smackdown Live. The duo have picked up impressive wins following Matt’s return, and have embarked on a path to challenge The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35.

In a new Tweet issued by Matt Hardy, the former tag champ revealed that he and Jeff Hardy have officially returned to a full-time schedule in WWE and will be making regular live event appearances in addition to TV appearances.

Starting tomorrow in Peoria, IL, The Hardys start back full-time on the @WWE touring schedule. Don’t miss us if we’re in your town.. IT MAY BE OUR LAST TIME THERE. https://t.co/HueEvIq7QC — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 17, 2019

Matt Hardy also teased the end might be near for The Hardy Boyz, as he encouraged fans to check out the team in what could be their final appearances in select cities.

With regards to rumors of The Hardys possibly retiring, Matt Hardy teased retirement at the end of 2018 when he took time off from the ring to address injuries sustained throughout his career, and WWE even tested Matt out in a backstage capacity. However, Matt returned to the ring in 2019 and The Hardys remain under contract with WWE until 2020.