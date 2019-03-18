WWE News: The Latest On Gallows & Anderson's Status, Warrior Award Winner Revealed, Bray Wyatt Teases His TV Return

Last week we reported that former WWE Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have reportedly turned down several, multi-million dollar deals from WWE, and intend to exit the company when their current contracts expire in September.

According to PWInsider, Gallows and Anderson have been pulled from all WWE live events going forward, and remain advertised only for television tapings and PPV events.

The feeling is that Anderson and Gallows have yet to agree to a new WWE deal, so the company made the decision to pull them from the road. It is likely the two sides will continue to negotiate a new deal between now and the fall, as Gallows and Anderson’s current contracts do not expire until September.

Warrior Award Winner Revealed

WWE has issued the following press release:

LONG-TIME WWE® EMPLOYEE SUE AITCHISON TO RECEIVE “WARRIOR AWARD” STAMFORD, Conn., March 18, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Sue Aitchison, a 30-year veteran of WWE’s corporate office, has been named the recipient of the fifth annual Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior®, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior. The award will be presented to Aitchison by Dana Warrior, WWE Ambassador and widow of The Ultimate Warrior, at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will stream live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET on Saturday, April 6 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. A WWE employee for more than 30 years, Sue Aitchison is widely credited as spearheading WWE’s community outreach programs. Over the course of her storied career, she built a long-term partnership with Make-A-Wish and helped grant WWE wishes to more than 6,000 children. Aitchison also pioneered WWE’s WrestleMania Reading Challenge, inspiring a love of reading for millions of children around the world. Because of her commitment to giving back, Aitchison has also been the recipient of Make-A-Wish’s Chris Greicius Award. “Sue has dedicated her entire career to helping Wish kids fulfill their dreams and putting smiles on countless families faces. Her heart and character epitomize the essence of the Warrior Award,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “She is an unsung hero who deserves to be recognized and immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame.” “It is an incredible privilege to present Sue with this year’s Warrior Award,” said Dana Warrior. “My husband saw Sue’s efforts firsthand throughout his WWE career. She displays the Warrior spirit every single day and is an inspiration to us all.” “I am humbled to receive this prestigious award,” said Sue Aitchison. “I look forward to continuing WWE’s efforts with Make-A-Wish and other organizations to make a positive impact on children and their families around the world.”

Bray Wyatt Teases His TV Return

WWE star Bray Wyatt, who has yet to appear on TV in 2019, issued the following post on Instagram.

There is no word at this time regarding when Wyatt might be returning to WWE TV, however he has been teasing that his absence will not be for much longer, and it is very possible WWE might have plans to bring the former Wyatt Family leader back to television after WrestleMania 35.

Wyatt has been off TV since he split with former tag team partner Matt Hardy.