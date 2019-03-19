6 Things to know about maintaining Carpets for a long period of time

Carpet is considered one of those home accessories that you really need. Not only does it make your home more beautiful, but it adds functionality to any room where you place it and it also adds warmth. It is a widely-used décor that will definitely add a sense of practicality in your home with no doubt. As good as it sounds, maintaining a carpet can also be a very daunting task especially if you want to keep it for a long period of time.

Here are 6 things you should know about maintaining carpets for a long period of time.

Vacuum regularly

Carpets can get very tricky when it comes to cleaning it. Brushing and rinsing it won’t be enough. So if you want to keep it in a long period of time, make sure to vacuum it regularly. This way, every crevice is rid of dust and dirt that it has accumulated around your room. Vacuum it vertically and horizontally to ensure that you have removed all the dirt that stuck even beneath the surface.

Hire a carpet cleaner.

Hiring a professional carpet cleaner will ensure the longevity of your carpet. You can be assured that professionals like carpet cleaning Perth knows which kind of product to use – gentle but powerful detergents that will clean your carpets once and for all. If you also have a busy schedule, hiring a carpet cleaner will be an easier way and a lot more convenient.

Make sure to strain treat as soon as possible.

If you make some spills on the fabric, do not wait until it sets. It gets a little harder to remove when stains have already set. This is why it is important to spot treating it as soon as possible. Blot the area using a white paper towel and once it is almost dry, then vacuum it. Do not let moist stay on the fabric because it can lead to the formation of bacteria and mold.

Use a chemical-free cleaner.

Chemicals can easily destroy carpets so when it comes to cleaning your carpet, choosing a DIY green cleanser will be the safer way. Oftentimes, bad spills can cause so much damage when you put a lot of cleaner on it that is made of strong chemicals. So if you want your carpet to last long, use a gentle cleaner instead – one that is made of natural ingredients.

Invest in stain-resistant products.

If you want to protect your carpet from spills, investing in a stain resistant product is a good idea. So if there are dirt and spill on the carpet, it is going to be a lot easier to clean it up. Buy some carpet protection.

Take your shoes off.

Prevention is the key to a better carpet that will last longer. When entering the house, wipe your feet and make sure to take your shoes off since your shoes can pick up a lot of substances and may cause so much damage on the carpet.