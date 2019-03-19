7 Races Not to Be Missed in 2019

The year has just started, and it seems it’s going to be as exciting as ever in the world of horse racing. As a matter of fact, there is never a dull moment when it comes to this noble sport. You may be excited due to the sheer joy of observing the intense, unique competition of the most beautiful creatures in the world, listening to the thunder of their hooves and admiring the mastery of harnessing such great power. What is more, if you have decided to (traditionally) bet some money on your favorite, it definitely adds to the overall excitement. So, let’s see which races you are not to miss as they are absolutely exhilarating experiences.

The Doncaster Cup

Naturally, it’s definitely impossible to talk about horse racing without mentioning the oldest horse race in the world. The Group 2 race is going to be as exciting as ever, and who knows what new legend is going to appear in 2019. Times Up is one of the most recent ones, as only the tenth stallion which managed to win the race twice in a row (2012 and 2013). In case you can’t attend the race in person, you can still find out whether Ryan Moore and Thomas Hobson will make history by becoming the 11th two-in-a-row winner by watching Doncaster race track live online.

St Leger Stake

This one is also held in September, and we’ll see if it is going to be just as exciting as the previous one. In any case, it certainly brings with itself a lucrative prize of over 400,000 pounds. Some come for the prize, some for the thrill, and others for socializing and having fun. Whatever your reason, you’ll be joining some 25,000 people this year.

The Royal Ascot

Speaking of socializing, we simply can’t omit the Royals’ and commons’ favorite – the Royal Ascot. Just follow the well-known dress code and get ready for the event of the season, or should we say, the royal week of the season. As expected, the tickets are already on sale, so you had better hurry if you wish to get the Early Booking Price.

The Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is advertised as “the greatest two minutes in sports”, and it certainly can’t be denied that it will get your adrenaline pumping. The first Saturday in May is reserved for an ecstatic Grade 1 stake race. Make sure you know the lyrics of Old Kentucky Home to sing along while sipping on refreshing mint juleps.

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

October is a great month for autumn travel, so why not visit France at this time and see if the two-time winning Enable will be able to astonish the crowds this year, too. The year 2019 is going to be an exciting one for one more reason – the victorious filly has a fierce competitor in Almond Eye, so all eyes will be on the two of them racing for the big prize.

Belmont Stakes

June is without a doubt one of the busiest months, and if you happen to be in the States, the Grade 1 Thoroughbred horse race in Elmont, New York is the place to be. Big Sandy is the longest dirt racecourse in the US, which is why the race is also nicknamed “the test of the champion”. Ever since the racing event was established, it is the Kentucky bred horses that have been dominating the race course (they have won 95 times). We’ll see if the tradition will continue in 2019, too.

Aintree Grand National

And for something completely different, you just have to attend Aintree Grand National in April. Liverpool is home to this National Hunt horse race and you will most certainly enjoy it, especially if you prefer your thrills and chills to last a bit longer than two minutes. In addition, it’s worth mentioning that last year’s race ended with one of the most exciting moments of the season – a proper photo finish! Tiger Roll beat Pleasant Company by a nose.

All things considered, you can look forward to many an enjoyable and gripping event in 2019. Depending on what you choose, you’re probably going to witness some record-breaking, old and new rivalries, or at very least, the latest fashions on display. In short, when it comes to horse racing in 2019, it is impossible not to be truly impressed.