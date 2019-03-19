BREAKING: Impact Wrestling Re-enters Partnership With Former WWE Developmental Promotion

IMPACT Wrestling has come into an agreement as it re-enters a new partnership. IMPACT Wrestling announced today they have re-entered into an agreement with Ohio Valley Wrestling. OVW will serve as a development and training territory for IMPACT Wrestling.

Wrestling News obtained quotes from IMPACT Wrestling executive vice president Scott D’Amore and also Ohio Valley Wrestling CEO and owner Al Snow.

“We are excited to grow our outreach and partnership with promotions worldwide. It is great to work with Al Snow and the team at OVW, which has a long history of developing great talent.”

BREAKING: We are thrilled to announce that we have re-entered into an agreement with @ovwrestling to serve as an official development and training territory for IMPACT Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/Wm8g20VwPT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 19, 2019

OVW CEO and owner Al Snow also commented on the re-partnership with IMPACT.

“OVW is proud to be entrusted with the development of the true lifeblood of any professional wrestling promotion – the in-ring talent.”

Part of the agreed terms as seen below is IMPACT will look at OVW when they scout new talent and also possible future opportunities to appear on their weekly show.

“As part of the agreement, IMPACT Wrestling management will look to OVW when scouting new talent and those on the development roster will see future opportunities to appear on the flagship weekly show IMPACT!, which is televised in more than 120 countries around the world.”

It is not known how many years the re-partnership will last for.