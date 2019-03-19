Dwayne Johnson Loses Droves Of Instagram Followers After Controversial Military Post

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most prolific and regarded celebrities on social media, as he is not only one of the most followed names, but interacts with fans on an impressively consistent basis.

However, one of Johnson’s recent posts on Instagram has garnered a very polarizing reaction, and has even resulted in The People’s Champion losing scores of Instagram followers, according to LAD Bible.

As seen below, Dwayne Johnson recently shared a photo of The Blackhawk Squadron First Division at Fort Bliss, and noted one of their newest tanks had been named after him.

“I’m sending a salute of respect & gratitude to the Blackhawk Squadron 1st Armored Division,” Johnson commented. “For the honor of naming their tank (the most advanced in the world) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Heavy duty, bad ass, sexy AF and built to take care of business — but most importantly, thank you all for your service. Grateful to the bone.”

Some fans online were not happy with Johnson’s decision to praise his namesake plastered on the side of a war machine, and have subsequently unfollowed the WWE legend. Not all of the reaction was negative, however, as many fans came to the defense of Dwayne Johnson, with one fan commenting, “sorry you’re receiving backlash over this post. Some people regardless what is going on with our country an [sic] culture etc. Will never know the meaning of respect to our troops and all they do for our country.”

The 1st Armored Division also commented on the new tank, Tweeting, “If you smell what America’s Tank Division is cooking!” Shoutout to the #IronSoldiers assigned to the @Blackhawk_SQDN for naming one of their tanks in homage to the @TheRock. Hopefully the “People’s Champ” will see it and give you guys a shoutout and a retweet!”