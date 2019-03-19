How to watch Prairie View-Fairleigh Dickinson live stream online for First Four game

March Madness is in full swing, as the 2019 NCAA Tournament is set to begin on Tuesday night, when the Prairie View A&M Panthers will square off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at the First Four play-in game in Dayton, Ohio.

Fairleigh Dickinson comes into this game riding a ton of momentum, having recently wrapped up its first 20-win season since 2005-06. But they’re not the only team in this game to have broken through for a historic year. Prairie View just won the Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament title for the first time in 21 years.

Fans of both teams will clearly be tuning in on Tuesday night, as they haven’t seen their squad in this scenario often. However, casual fans don’t know these two too well, so we’ve got you covered with a statistical breakdown.

Both teams score early and often, with the Panthers averaging 75 points per game, with the Knights putting up 75.4 per game themselves. The Knights are also a surprisingly good shooting team, with a 47.8 field goal percentage this season. As such, the over/under for this game is quite high, at 149.5 points. Let’s now touch on how you can actually watch the action.

How to watch Prairie View-Fairleigh Dickinson

Info: Fairleigh-Dickson vs Prairie View — NCAA Tournament First Four Play-In Game

Where: Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena)

When: March 19, 2019 (Tuesday), at 6:40 p.m. ET

Watch live stream online: NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV

Watch on TV channel: truTV