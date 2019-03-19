Islanders suffer ugly 5-0 loss to Bruins

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — It was a night to forget for the Islanders.

A lackluster effort and a pair of defensive zone turnovers lead to an ugly 5-0 loss at the hands of the Boston Bruins in front of a sellout crowd on Long Island. The listless outing was a costly outing for the Islanders, who had entered Tuesday’s game in a tie for the Metropolitan Division lead.

Not only did they drop valuable points in the standings, but lost two key pieces of their roster. Valtteri Filppula left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and Cal Clutterbuck exited in the second period with an upper-body injury.

The Islanders played the third period with 10 forwards.

New York was held to just two shots in the first period and ended the game with only 13 on goal through 60 minutes. Tuesday was the second time the Islanders have allowed five goals at Nassau Coliseum this month.

Sean Kuraly scored twice for the Bruins, while Nick Acciari, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also found the back of the net. Tuukka Rask made 13 saves and Long Island native Charlie McAvoy recorded an assist in his first game playing at Nassau Coliseum.

Robin Lehner made 34 saves in his first start since being injured on Mar. 5 against Ottawa.

A turnover by Nick Leddy led to the Bruins opening goal 1:12 into the game. After McAvoy cut off the clearing attempt, he slid the puck to Kuraly, who put Boston up 1-0.

Acciari took advantage of a bad turnover by Clutterbuck at 2:52 of the second period to put the Bruins up by two. Kuraly scored his second of the night from the slot off a pass from behind the net from Danton Heinen.

Bergeron put the Bruins up by four just under seven minutes into the third period and DeBrusk made it a 5-0 game off a breakaway.