NCAA

Kentucky star PJ Washington seen wearing walking boot before NCAA Tournament

Kentucky star PJ Washington seen wearing walking boot before NCAA Tournament

NCAA

Kentucky star PJ Washington seen wearing walking boot before NCAA Tournament

By March 19, 2019

By: |

bracket

Go Head to Head with The Sports Daily Staff!
Click Here to Make Your Picks!

Kentucky fans got a bit nervous upon hearing that the team’s biggest star, PJ Washington, has been dealing with some sort of undisclosed injury.

It was reported on Tuesday that Washington is currently in a walking boot, “for precautionary reasons.”

It’s still unclear exactly what type of injury Washington is dealing with — given the boot, we can assume it’s something related to his foot — but his father did say they’d be providing an update from Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The No. 2-seeded Wildcats will square off against No. 15 Abilene Christian on Thursday, in a game they should win fairly easily, but it will be interesting to see how mobile Washington is, as he’s their leader on both ends of the floor.

NCAA

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NCAA
Home