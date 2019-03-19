Kobe Bryant addresses possibility of Lakers making playoffs in future

The Lakers currently sit at 31-39, and trail the Clippers by 9.5 games for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, so it’s quite clear that they’ll end up being a lottery team, not a postseason one.

It was initially assumed that it was a lock that the team would qualify for the playoffs, having signed LeBron James in the offseason. James, after all, had been to nine straight NBA Finals.

Not this year, though. James actually won’t even end up seeing game No. 83, which is certainly not what he’s used to.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was recently asked about the team’s postseason hopes, and even he didn’t lock up the possibility of them making it in the future. TMZ Sports caught up with Kobe and asked him if James would be taking the Lakers to the playoffs down the road, and here’s what he had to say.

“Maybe next year,” Kobe said, with a shrug.

Kobe didn’t seem all that confident, maybe he knows what we believe, that the Lakers will trade James before next season.