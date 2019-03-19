Look: Floyd Mayweather's new sexy girlfriend is reality TV star

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the greatest boxers of all time — if not the best — and that’s a big reason why he’s dated some of the most beautiful women in the world.

Mayweather sports a 50-0 record, owns a number of houses around the country and has a net worth of over $700 million. He’s rich, powerful and good looking, so it’s no surprise that women love him.

He’s been known to, at times, date multiple women at once, as he’s not a guy that likes to be confined to just one female. Well, he must really like the girl he’s dating now, as it appears the two are fairly exclusive.

Mayweather has been dating Argentinian Big Brother star Yasmi Mendeguia. She’s only 22 years old, while he’s 42, Apparently, the two ran into each other in a store, posed for a photo shown below, and then hit it off from there, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Don’t worry, as we have plenty more photos of Mendeguia, via her Instagram, for you to check out below.

A boxing legend and a reality TV star — it’s a match made in heaven.