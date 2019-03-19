Look: Mike Trout's beautiful blonde wife real winner of $430 million deal

Angels superstar slugger Mike Trout just got paid in a big way, receiving a 12-year, $430 million contract, likely locking him up for the entirety of his MLB career.

The Angels clearly wanted to shut down any chances of the Phillies — and his friend, Bryce Harper — attempting to recruit him next year, so they made this epic move.

Harper was once awarded the largest contract in MLB history just a few weeks ago, receiving $325 million. Trout just destroyed it, earning over $100 million more. The crazy thing is that he’s worth every penny, as this article shows.

The real winner is Trout’s wife, Jessica, and any children the two eventually have, if they go that route. Trout and Jessica have been married since 2017, and in case you haven’t seen photos of her, check them out below.