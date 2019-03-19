MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 19/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)
UFC
Mark De La Rosa (11-1) vs Alex Perez (21-5) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th
Ray Borg (11-3) vs Kyler Phillips (6-1) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th
Kevin Holland (13-4) vs Gerald Meerschaert (28-10) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th
Jalin Turner (8-4) vs Matt Frevola (6-1-1) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th
Curtis Millender (17-4 ) vs Belal Muhammad (14-3) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th
Alan Jouban (16-6) vs Dwight Grant (9-2) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th
Li Jingliang (16-5) vs Alex Oliveira (19-6-1) – UFC on ESPN: Romero vs Jacare 2 – Apr 27th
Al Iaquinta (14-4-1) vs Donald Cerrone (35-11, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cerrone – May 4th
Said Nurmagomedov (13-1) vs Raoni Barcelos (13-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th
Patrick Cummins (10-6) vs Ed Herman (23-14) – UFC Fight Night 151 – May 18th
Grant Dawson (13-1) vs Michael Trizano (8-0) – UFC Fight Night 151 – May 18th
Zak Cummings (22-6) vs Trevin Giles (11-0) – UFC Fight Night 151 – May 18th
Bellator
Raymond Daniels (0-1) vs Jon Durrant (0-0) – Bellator Birmingham – May 4th
Comments