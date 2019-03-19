MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 19/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Mark De La Rosa (11-1) vs Alex Perez (21-5) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Ray Borg (11-3) vs Kyler Phillips (6-1) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Kevin Holland (13-4) vs Gerald Meerschaert (28-10) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Jalin Turner (8-4) vs Matt Frevola (6-1-1) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Curtis Millender (17-4 ) vs Belal Muhammad (14-3) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Alan Jouban (16-6) vs Dwight Grant (9-2) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Li Jingliang (16-5) vs Alex Oliveira (19-6-1) – UFC on ESPN: Romero vs Jacare 2 – Apr 27th

Al Iaquinta (14-4-1) vs Donald Cerrone (35-11, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cerrone – May 4th

Said Nurmagomedov (13-1) vs Raoni Barcelos (13-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Patrick Cummins (10-6) vs Ed Herman (23-14) – UFC Fight Night 151 – May 18th

Grant Dawson (13-1) vs Michael Trizano (8-0) – UFC Fight Night 151 – May 18th

Zak Cummings (22-6) vs Trevin Giles (11-0) – UFC Fight Night 151 – May 18th

Bellator

Raymond Daniels (0-1) vs Jon Durrant (0-0) – Bellator Birmingham – May 4th