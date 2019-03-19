Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damian Lillard

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damian Lillard

March 19, 2019

March 18, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the third quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Damian Lillard – Portland (vs Indiana)

30 points, 9-16 FG, 8-9 FT, 4 3PTs, 2 rebounds, 15 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Dame stepped it up with his backcourt mate C.J. McCollum on the shelf.

 

