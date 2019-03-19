Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Baseball Card Vandals 

By March 19, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Beau and Bryan Abbott.

The brothers behind Baseball Card Vandals talk to the boys about when (and how) they started defacing their baseball card collection, what their parents think of their favorite pastime, how their new book came to fruition and, of course, that time Lisa Loeb showed up at their job for an impromptu concert.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Baseball Card Vandals is the Tumblr Every Baseball Fan Needs Right Now

Baseball Card Vandals is Perhaps the Most Noble Use of Worthless Relics

BEAU and BRYAN’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

