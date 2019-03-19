The HOVG Podcast: Baseball Card Vandals 



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Beau and Bryan Abbott.

The brothers behind Baseball Card Vandals talk to the boys about when (and how) they started defacing their baseball card collection, what their parents think of their favorite pastime, how their new book came to fruition and, of course, that time Lisa Loeb showed up at their job for an impromptu concert.

So excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with @ChronicleBooks for the first Baseball Card Vandals book. You can pre-order this literary masterpiece now (https://t.co/Ge2TqBN6wu), and find it on March 5th wherever books are sold. Thank you all for making our dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/Sc7f0OEkEs — BaseballCardVandals (@bsblcardvandals) December 9, 2018

Baseball Card Vandals is the Tumblr Every Baseball Fan Needs Right Now

Baseball Card Vandals is Perhaps the Most Noble Use of Worthless Relics

BEAU and BRYAN’S BOOK

