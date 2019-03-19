The Top 2019 NBA Odds

The NBA is one of the most watched leagues not only in the USA but all over the world. It is a platform where the best elite basketball players gather to battle it out for the title. Although no team is 100% guaranteed to win the title, it is what makes the game quite fun. You are bound to see the good, the bad and the worst in some of the best players from all over the world. The 2019 season has been one that many fans have been on the lookout for especially after a three-night studded event. So will the Warriors win the title or will the underdogs take this one home?

So, who are the best NBA players right now and teams that are making a difference? Whom do you bet on Betway? And which matches are the best for you to try your luck on Betway? We will take a look at it here.

Here is a look at some of this season’s NBA odds.

#1. The Golden State Warriors (-210)

If you visit any bookmarker right now, you will discover that the Warriors are the favourites to win the NBA title. The Saturday match with the Thunders had placed them at 10-3 straight up and 9-4 against their opponents.

The Warriors are coming off from one of the worst losses in the season. On March 13, they beat Houston Rockets 106-104 after suffering from a home loss against Phoenix.

The Golden State Warriors are a heavy favourite to win the title, and it looks like currently there is no ream which is close to winning the shots other than them.

#2. Toronto Raptors(+850)

A lot of Toronto Raptors might argue that the team has a high potential to win the NBA. Although it is considered one of the underdogs they have quite upgraded. Ater adding Kahwi Leonard in their roster the team has been able to beat some of the best teams in the East.

Although some might come out to argue that once they fired the best coach of the year Dwayne Casey, it seems all lost. They have come out to refute all their critics by coming out stronger than ever. After their last game when they fell under the Pistons 110-107, the Raptors are looking to regain themselves on March, 19. They will be facing Knicks then two days later they will come face to face with the Thunders.

#3. Boston Celtics(+ 1600)

If you are a fan of the Celtics, then I am sure at the beginning you predicted that they would dominate the Atlantic Division. A lot of fans thought that the Celtics would win the first 60 games without any trouble. Well, it seems that winning those sixty games is out of the picture since they are counting 27 losses.

However, they are in good shape considering they have managed to win most of the games without Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. Many NBA analysts believe that the team does not have any chemistry which disrupts the defence. We hope that they get to work on their team issues. Let us know what you think, are you rooting for the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title?