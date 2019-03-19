The Oakland Raiders have made former foes Vontaze Burfict and Antonio Brown teammates.

Well, this is awkward. Leave it up to Jon Gruden to not care about a potential locker room issue. A few years back, former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict decided to lay a dirty hit on then, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Antonio Brown. In a high stakes game, Burfict ended up hurting his team’s chances of advancing in the playoffs.

However, Burfict became a real villain towards Steelers’ wide receivers during the following seasons. Brown and Burfict hated each other. At first, it seemed like that beef was going to simmer down since Brown is out of Pittsburgh and with the Oakland Raiders. But Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock decided to spice things up a bit by signing Burfict to a one-year deal.

Oakland Raiders now announced they officially have signed free agent LB Vontaze Burfict. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2019

With the news coming out about Burfict’s new deal with the Raiders, all of social media is praying for a Hard Knocks season to be based in Oakland. Right now, the next team is not chosen by HBO, but I do come with good news – If the Raiders decide to film Oakland, they are one of the few NFL teams who cannot decline.

Oakland was already an exciting team to film once they got Brown in there with Gruden. Now that Burfict is in the mix though, it would be a sin to not have all of the cameras over at that training camp. As we expect a ton of tension between Brown and Burfict, the veteran linebacker claims that he has no hard feeling towards Brown. Now that they are teammates, they are both focused on the same goal – winning a championship.

“We’re on the same team. It’s one goal. I’m going to approach him just like I do all my other teammates. There’s nothing negative here. We’re trying to win a championship.”

Sounds great, Vontaze! However, there are two sides to this beef. Brown’s the guy who took the hit, not issued it. Burfict can put the past behind him, but remember, he’s the one who has been playing dirty. Brown, on the other hand, may still feel some type of way about him. That’s why the cameras need to be rolling this summer. We’ll see how this goes.