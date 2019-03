Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 1

Carlton Blues vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Bowling

PBA Tour

World Series of Bowling, Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park, MI

Scorpion Championship — FS1, 8 p.m.

Boxing

PBC Face to Face: Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets — FS1, 7 p.m.

PBC Countdown: Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Arkansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

North Carolina Central vs. North Dakota State — truTV, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona State vs. St. John’s — truTV, 9:10 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference: Michigan State, Maryland, Minnesota, Louisville, Bradley — Big Ten Network 11 a.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference: Purdue — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference: Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference: Montana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 6 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball 2019 — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Men’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

National Invitation Tournament

1st Round (Home Sites)

Harvard at Georgetown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Alabama — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Furman — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Xavier — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Butler at Nebraska — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston State at TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

1st Round (Home Sites)

Howard at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UAB at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal-Baptist — WAG Digital Network, 10 p.m.

College Softball

North Texas at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Curling

World Women’s Curling Championship, Silkeborg Sportscenter, Silkeborg, Denmark

Latvia vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

United States vs. Sweden — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Figure Skating

World Figure Skating Championships, Santama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Ladies Short Program — NBCSN, noon (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Maybank Championship, Saujana Golf and Country Club (Palm Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 2018 Valspar Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.,m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: The Best of Anthony Pettis — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

Japan Opening Series, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A’s — ESPN, 5:30 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Detroit vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Houston — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota — Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas — Fox Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore — MLB Network/NESN/MASN, 6 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Cleveland (SS) — Fox Sports West/STO, 9 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado — Fox Sports Colorado/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland (SS) vs. San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Motorsports Hour — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia — ESPN/TSN4/TSN5/NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Utah at New York — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City — ESPN/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Grand Rapids Drive — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine Red Claws at Erie BayHawks — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto at Buffalo — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim — NBCSN/TSN3, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver — TSN5/Sportsnet Pacific/RDS, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

2020 Winter Classic Press Conference — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best of the Week — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FC: UEFA European Qualifiers Preview — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Special Olympics

2019 World Summer Games, Abu Dhabi

Day 6 Highlights — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Lisa Ann — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracle 3 — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s and Women’s Singles: 1st Round— Tennis Channel, noon

Men’s and Women’s Singles: 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.