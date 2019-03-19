WWE News: Roman Reigns 'WrestleMania' Update, Kurt Angle Reportedly Unhappy With Retirement Opponent, WarGames Returning

This week’s episode of WWE Raw was headlined by Drew McIntyre facing Seth Rollins in a singles match, and The Scottish Psychopath was able to pick up the win after Brock Lesnar distracted Rollins.

Prior to the match, McIntyre cut a promo claiming he is the person responsible for taking out The Shield, as he beatdown both Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns last week, resulting in Reigns being deemed medically unable to compete on Raw this week.

McIntyre also challenged The Big Dog to a match at WrestleMania 35, and you can hear more from McIntyre below.

WarGames Returning To NXT

WWE has announced that the classic WarGames event will be returning to NXT, and will be taking place over Survivor Series weekend this year in Chicago.

In addition to WarGames, WWE has confirmed a four-day weekend of events taking place in Chicago, including the first-ever live episode of Smackdown Live airing on Friday night. Chicago’s Allstate Arena will be hosting Smackdown on Friday, November 22nd, NXT Takeover: WarGames will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, Survivor Series will take place on Sunday, November 24th, and Raw will air live on Monday, November 25th.

Kurt Angle Reportedly Unhappy With Retirement Opponent

As seen on WWE Raw this week, Kurt Angle announced, much to the dismay of the fans in Chicago, that he would be facing Baron Corbin in his final match at WrestleMania 35.

The crowd in Chicago reacted by chanting “we want Cena”, an opinion shared by many fans online who feel John Cena would be a more high profile opponent for Kurt Angle’s retirement match.

According to PWInsider, Angle himself is said to be legitimately unhappy with the decision for him to face Baron Corbin, as he was hoping for a more high profile matchup.

As noted, Angle’s wife Giovanna Angle Tweeted, then deleted, a comment agreeing with Hall of Famer Jim Ross that Baron Corbin is an “underwhelming” opponent for Kurt Angle.