South Korea is a country located in East Asia and the official name of South Korea is the Republic of South Korea. South Korea is known for strict laws and people of the county not allowed to do few things that is prohibited by strict laws. Resident of the country are not allowed to enter into casinos except only one casino which allows local resident. There are strict laws on gambling also and in South Korea, Online gambling is banned. This article talks about few things that is illegal or banned in South Korea so you will get an idea about banned or illegal things. If you are thinking of visiting in South Korea than you should know about illegal or banned thing in South Korea so you will get an idea about banned things and you should not try to do these things.

10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know Were Illegal In South Korea

Tattoo – people of South Korea believe that only gangster gets tattoos on their body, they think it is anti-social. If you have a tattoo on your body than you may be not allowed to enter into some places. In South Korea, the only medical practitioner can make tattoo on other person and they have strict laws on tattoos. The local resident is not allowed to join the army if they have a tattoo on their body. So you might not get tattoo parlor easily in South Korea because they have strict laws on it. Lobbying – Lobbying is illegal in Korea and they have strict laws on it, lobbying is strictly prohibited in Korea. In South Korea, a politician cannot ask about funds to the corporate houses as they think it will increase bribery. Smoking in Public– Smoking at Public places is not cool anywhere in the world. If you are thinking of smoking at public places in South Korea then please don’t smoke because you may have to pay a huge fine for smoking at public places. Smoking at Public Places is strictly prohibited in South Korea and fine can be imposed on a person who smokes in public place. You can Smoke in South Korea but you cannot Smoke at Public Places. Sheer Tops– South Korea is known for its culture and they do not allow western culture in their country. Sheer tops are banned in South Korea so the local resident cannot wear sheer tops at public places. Fine can be imposed on those people who wear sheer tops. Generally, you cannot wear overexposed clothes in public places in South Korea so don’t wear overexposed clothes in Korea. Online Gambling– Online Gambling is banned in South Korea and people of South Korea are not allowed to conduct online gambling. They have strict laws on it and it is a punishable offense in South Korea so don’t try online gambling in South Korea. No one can make an Online gambling website in South Korea. Street Vendors– If you are thinking of eating at street vendors or buying something from street vendors in South Korea then it is important to know that street vendor are strictly banned in South Korea. Pornography– No one is allowed to watch porn in South Korea because it is strictly prohibited in the country and no one can shoot, produce, act, consume or distribute any kind of porn content in South Korea. In South Korea, there is a complete ban on Pornography so you cannot watch porn in South Korea. Late Night Teaching– No teacher can teach late night in South Korea because the government strictly prohibited late night teaching in South Korea. School is not allowed to teach their student in late at night. Spitting– You cannot spit at public places or at a place where you are not supposed to spit. The higher fine may be imposed on those who spitting at public places. So if you are thinking of visiting South Korea than don’t spit at public places. Gambling– If you are a non-resident of South Korea then you can play in casinos in South Korea otherwise there is a ban on the local resident to enter into casinos in South Korea. Gambling is partially illegal in the country and there are strict laws on gambling and you can bet on only certain games.

Conclusion

As you can see in the above article that South Korea has strict laws on few things and you are not allowed to do such things in South Korea. As you can see in the above article that there are strict laws on smoking at a public place, spitting at a public place and on gambling and above given things. Pornography is strictly prohibited in South Korea. So you can see that above given 10 things are illegal or banned in South Korea so you have to take care of these things.