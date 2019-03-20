Backstage News On Whether Or Not WWE Is Swerving Fans With Baron Corbin As Kurt Angle's Retirement Opponent

As seen on WWE Raw this week, much to the dismay of the fans in Chicago and many fans online, Kurt Angle announced his retirement opponent at WrestleMania 35 will be former General Manager Baron Corbin.

Numerous people, including WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Kurt Angle’s wife Giovanna, took to Twitter and called Corbin an “underwhelming” final opponent for Angle, considering The Olympic Gold Medalist teased names like John Cena and AJ Styles as his possible final challenge.

Fans were so averse to the idea of Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin at WrestleMania, that many speculated WWE might be swerving fans with the announcement of Corbin as Angle’s opponent, and hypothesized that the company might have plans to announce Angle’s real opponent in the coming weeks, or at WrestleMania 35 itself.

Considering WWE has yet to announce WrestleMania plans for John Cena, speculation has been that WWE is utilizing Baron Corbin as Angle’s current opponent in order to ratchet up fan interest in what might end up being Angle vs John Cena, or another high profile opponent for Angle. As seen on Raw, the fans in Chicago began a loud “we want Cena” chant when Baron Corbin was announced as Angle’s opponent.

Despite the above speculation, PWInsider is reporting that Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin is “100%” the currently planned match at WrestleMania 35, and as of this writing there are no creative plans in place for WWE to announce a new opponent for Angle in the coming weeks.

It’s always possible, as was the case with Kofi Kingston on his road to WrestleMania, that the crowd response to Baron Corbin could reach such a fever pitch that WWE will need to acquiesce and offer up a new opponent for Kurt Angle, but as of now that does not appear to be in WWE’s plans. Kingston was unable to secure his Title shot at WrestleMania on Smackdown Live this week, but it remains expected that he will be inserted into the WWE Title match at ‘Mania at some point before the PPV.