Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Mar 20/19

By March 20, 2019

By: |

Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Linton Vassell (blue gloves) in the ring prior to fighting Ryan Bader (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Ryan Bader 418
2 2 Vitaly Minakov 252.5
3 3 Cheick Kongo 175.5
4 NR Linton Vassell 165.5
5 4 Javy Ayala 135.5
6 6 Chael Sonnen 91
7 7 Matt Mitrione 89
8 5 Fedor Emelianenko 83
9 8 Tyrell Fortune 82.5
10 10 Adam Keresh 47.5
10 18 Steve Mowry 47.5
12 12 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson 44
13 13 Wanderlei Silva 40
14 11 Roy Nelson 38.5
15 14 Valentin Moldavsky 34.5
16 15 Rudy Schaffroth 34
17 16 Frank Mir 29
18 17 Timothy Johnson 26
19 18 Domingos Barros 25
19 31 Jake Hager 25
21 20 Ernest James 22.5
22 22 Sergei Kharitonov 19
23 23 Kirill Sidelnikov 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our light heavyweight rankings 

 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

