Do You Know What Sports Marketing Is And Its Importance?

Increasingly stronger and more present, Sports Marketing has proven to be a very efficient and profitable tool to generate business opportunities. And it is wrong to believe that this strategy works only for some market segments. By combining consumption and passion, it is an excellent tool for those looking for new methods of using Marketing.

Sports Marketing and the difference for other types of Marketing



To understand what Sports Marketing is, it is necessary, firstly, to know what Marketing is.



Marketing is the ability to produce and deliver market demand and generate profit and the ability to see that demand, not simply desires. It is from there that Marketing and its tools come into action to offer and promote the services and products demanded by a certain market.



Now that the meaning of Marketing is clearer, we can talk about Sports Marketing.



Sports Marketing is a segmentation of Marketing that has as main function to generate business opportunities in the world of sports and to use sport as a tool for Marketing strategies.



That is to say: creation and execution of the marketing devices in the sports environment and in everything that involves them, be they brands, clubs, teams, athletes, equipment or personalities.

Story



The concept and practice of this type of marketing began to appear in the early 1920s. The American company Hillerich & Bradsby (H & B – now known as the Slugger Museum & Factory) launched a marketing strategy and led the production of baseballs at the time. This action unleashed several others and sports began to be seen as extremely potential business opportunities.



Americans saw and understood that sports generated – and still do – business chances with high potential for movement and application of funds and extremely lucrative. A culture of sport emerges in the United States. Consequently, Sports Marketing was the most efficient tool to increase revenues and make brands, events and athletes more involved with the public and the sport in its form of business.



This culture was spreading throughout the world. In each country, Sports Marketing was responsible not only for business, but also for the development and increase of sports worship.

Obviously, each place had its own sporting preferences. Soon, new business opportunities were and still are created. For example, football in Italy, rugby in South Africa, tennis in Spain and so many other different modalities in different countries.



However, Sports Marketing is also responsible for determining a harmony between production and consumption. To the market, when this balance is unbalanced, there is no other word to describe this situation other than failure.



So again, it is important to emphasize and use the concepts and techniques of Marketing, such as the definition of personas, knowledge and public search and promotion of content and relevant information to attract and engage people.