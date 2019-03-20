Guide to the Best MMA Training Workouts at Home

MMA is a very active sport involving many punches, kicks, and mixing wrestling with martial arts. But today, many workouts are actually integrating certain shadow boxing techniques derived from MMA with their routines (Sort of like the old “Tae Bo” workout routines) in order to give their workouts a boost of cardio. Because of this, we’ve comprised the guide to the best MMA Sentinel workouts at home that you can do. These range from physical cardio, to even weightless core training.

Fight Like Peter Pan

Remember how Peter pan was always shadow boxing with himself? This can actually help you and you can exercise as well as get some training in at the same time by practicing punching and kicking combinations. Most people actually do this in front of a mirror if they don’t have an actual punching bag. You should set up your “rounds” in short burst sections. Normally your rounds should only last about 30 seconds to a minute, and you should only take about 30 seconds between each one.

Excellent Cardio Combos

If you’re wondering how to master techniques in right handed or left-handed procedures, or even if you’re just exercising try the following exercise. If you’re switching your original hard hit to the opposite hand (which you should practice ambidextrous methods to make you a better fighter if that’s your choice), then just switch which hand you lead with. All pauses are only 1 second:

L Jab » R Cross » Pause

L Jab » L Jab » R Cross » Pause

L Jab » R Cross » L Hook » Pause

L Jab » R Cross » L Hook » R Cross » Pause

L Jab » R Cross » L Upper – R Cross » Pause

L Jab » R Upper » L Hook – R Cross » Pause

R Cross » L Hook » R Cross » Pause

The faster and more you build up muscle memory, the more you can actually remove the pauses between your routines. You can even add small short kicks, turning kicks, and head kicks (high kicks) into these various exercises in order to maximize your workout, and tailor your custom MMA practice to create your own combinations that can define you should you be training and want to build a unique fighting profile.

Training at Home Without Weights

You can do most of your workouts at home even without weights. Most of the bodyweight workouts you can do are also great ways to get your core perfected and balanced. Here’s a great burst MMA workout which can increase gradually:

Stretches (10 minutes worth)

Shadowboxing (session above)

Bodyweight squats (one counts)

Pushups (one counts)

Crunches (one counts)

Jump squats

More pushups

Jumping jacks (4-counts)

What the U.S. military calls “flutter kicks” (4-count alternating leg lifts also called scissor kicks)

Shadowbox again

Cooldown stretches (5 minutes worth)

If you’re out of shape, you can easily do “10 reps” of all of the main exercises, with as little of a break in between them for a fast paced, hardcore workout and increase your repetitions each week as your muscles adjust. This is a great way to get your core in shape, as well as practice your muscle memory in order to build and tone lean muscles, help with balance, and overall make you a faster fighter.