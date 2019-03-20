How To Watch Germany vs Serbia Live Stream Online

Its time when the Germans take on the inform Serbia. The latter is backed to hold their own in the match. Germany will host Serbia in an International friendly at the Volkswagen Arena. Both the teams are confident of scoring at the odds of 1.85 as the Wednesday’s clash will feature a plethora of talent that is all about attack. Off late, the Serbians have hit some good form and have a quality to produce a draw at 4.70. Germany is looking down the barrel since its unacceptable trip to the FIFA World Cup in Russia. They have been demoted to the lower tier in the UEFA Nations League following a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands last time out.

Serbia has remained unbeaten in their previous six outings, winning four matches in that run. They were top of the rankings in the UEFA Nations League group. They were promoted to the elite level of the competition. Mladen Krstajic’s team is coming off a 4-1 victory against Lithuania in their previous match. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Aleksandar Prijovic and Adem Llajic were all on target for the Serbians. They are expected for a huge 7.40 to victory on Wednesday.

Game: Germany vs Serbia

Date: 20th March 2019

Venue: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg (Germany)

Time: 20:45 (UTC/GMT+1, local time)

