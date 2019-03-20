NFL

Julian Edelman already working out running perfect routes in Miami (Video)

March 20, 2019

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has a ridiculously high work ethic, and he never really stops working out — keeping his body in perfect shape, and making sure his footwork remains crisp.

That’s a big part of what makes him so great. Edelman doesn’t have all the physical traits that often makes receivers elite, but he’s one of the smartest pass-catchers to ever play the game, and he’s always looking to improve his game.

This was evidenced recently, as Edelman, just one month after winning Super Bowl LIII, is already back working out in Miami. Check out this crisp seam route he ran, catching a pass in stride.

South beach seam route. 🌴

