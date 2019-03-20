Kris Bryant hilariously fails on dunk attempt gone wrong (Video)

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant is one of the best hitters in the game, and he has the ability to crush the ball out of the park every time he steps foot at the plate. It’s a big reason why opposing teams

have pitched around him fairly often over the past two years.

And while he’s great at baseball, basketball is quite a different story.

He shared some videos of him trying to dunk a basketball, and it didn’t go well. KB got denied by the rim on his first three tries. However, he did slam the ball home on the last one, as you can see below.