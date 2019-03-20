Kyle Busch's 200 Are More Impressive Than Richard Petty's 200

It’s a topic that has been debated for a couple of months now and will continue to be debated as long as Kyle Busch continues to win races. Which stat is more impressive? Is it Kyle Busch winning 200 NASCAR races across three series, or is it Richard Petty winning 200 races in NASCAR’s top series?

Before going any further I will tell you right now that it’s Kyle Busch’s 200 and it’s quite alright if you don’t agree with me. Some will argue that it’s difficult to look at their accomplishments as an apple-to-apples comparison because their bodies of work simply don’t mirror one another. To that point I would say they are more similar than you might realize. Once you dig deeper into how each driver got to 200 wins, it becomes harder and harder not to lean in the direction of Busch.

Most of you reading this already have your opinion. With that in mind, I want all of you to suspend your opinions for a moment and simply take into consideration the following points. From there you’re more than welcome to feel however you would like.