Look: CJ McCollum's beautiful brunette girlfriend is his good-luck charm

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and his teammate, Damian Lillard, comprise one of the best backcourts in the NBA.

The two sharpshooters are a big reason why the Blazers finally have a good shot of getting out of the first round of the playoffs, and maybe even punching their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

For now, though, the team is focused on staying in rhythm, improving on defense and being in top form for the postseason in a few weeks.

Back to McCollum, who is second on the team in scoring, with 21.3 points per game. He’s been dating the beautiful Elise Esposito, and the two actually got engaged last month. Check out some photos of the two of them (via Instagram).