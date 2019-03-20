Look: Derrick Rose's blonde bombshell girlfriend is a stunner

Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose has seen a career revival this year, as he’s quietly been one of the team’s best players.

It was expected that the Timberwolves would be, well, terrible, after they traded away Jimmy Butler, but Rose has held down the fort.

Remember, Rose still has star potential, as he was the 2011 NBA MVP, which was a huge honor. This season, he’s averaging 18 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game — shooting a very impressive 48.2 percent from the floor.

He’s also winning off the court, dating the beautiful model, Alaina Anderson. The two have a daughter, and have been together for a few years. Here are some photos showing the beautiful Anderson, and the talented Rose.