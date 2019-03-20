Mookie Betts compares his free agency decision to Mike Trout's

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball, and he was paid as such, receiving a massive $430 million contract — the largest any MLB’er has ever seen.
But there’s another elite outfielder who’s set to become a free agent after this season, and this particular player could receive nearly as much, which has already sparked plenty of speculation. Mookie Betts is playing out a one-year, $20 million deal, and a number of teams with plenty of money to spend figure to be in the mix for his services.
Betts, like Harper, is a five-tool player, as he can steal bases and make plays with his glove — which Bryce Harper can’t do. As such, he appears to be in line for a $400 million payday. He, however, doesn’t seem similarities between the contract Trout got and what he’ll command.
Betts has already won a World Series with the Sox, so testing the free-agent market and pursuing a massive deal could be in the cards for him. Time will tell.
