Purchase Golf Clubs and After That Join a Club - Advantages of Golf Club Participation

All golfers new to the game will sooner or later be going up against a fundamental question – would it be a good idea for me to apply for a club membership? Following the push to go out and purchase golf clubs and to get familiar with the fundamentals of the sport, the unavoidable inquiry of golf club participation will definitely arise.

The underlying response of most new golfers with respect to club participation is that it is too costly and furthermore that the advantages are a not clear. Amid this little article I layout some of the pros and cons as to why I do think you should enroll in a club.

So what are the advantages?

1. You will play more – for any individual who is not kidding about the sport and really wants to improve then they will definitely play more if they sign up to a course. Even if you don’t have a good set of clubs the club will likely have them. They will even recommend the best types of clubs for you, from selecting the best hybrid clubs to selecting the best putters.

2. Competition – Competition at clubs is fierce, and will no doubt increase your skill level. Most good clubs hold regular competitions between players. This will mean you get to play more, hopefully better and learn from better players than yourself.

3. Meet new companions and associates – Clubs are not all about competition but also about meeting similar minded people. You might be able to meet business partners or just people interested in similar things to yourself.

4. Social Occasions – any golf club of note will have a full list of social occasions for the year. This gives you the chance to meet people and more interesting people. Plus a great time to have some fun!

5. PGA exercises – extensive enhancements with your game are probably going to come to fruition because of a mix of training and diligent work. Most clubs will have a a great PGA trainer who is an expert that knows how the PGA pros do it. Great exercises from the pros will help your game immensely.

You will discover that there is a school of thought which says paying for the golf club enrollment simply isn’t generally worth the benefit, but that entirely is an issue of how much it will cost and how much money you are willing to spend to increase your skill. But if you do have the funds and really want to increase your golfing ability then joining a top club is an absolute must!