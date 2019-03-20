Sports betting in South Korea

Most countries allow sports betting in the world and South Korea is one of them. South Korea is a country located in East Asia and Sports betting is regulated by the rules and regulation of the government of South Korea. Online betting in South Korea is not allowed by the government and there are strict laws on online gambling. In South Korea, people can bet on cycle racing, motorboat racing, and some other sports. This article talks about the sports on which you can bet in South Korea so you will get an idea about legal betting sports in South Korea. To checkout more about illegal activities in south Korea 먹튀

Is sport betting legal in South Korea?

There are strict laws on betting in South Korea, and in Korea the Ministries made rules and regulation for sports so local resident has to follow rules made by Ministries. In South Korea, you can betting on Cycle racing, Motorboat racing, sports promotion, bullfighting, horse racing etc. betting on these sports are legal in South Korea and they are regulated by Sports ministry. Local residents are allowed to bet on few sports. Local resident have various options for placing their bets including Sports Toto and Sports Proto. Punters are allowed to place their bets on volleyball, golf, baseball, football and others.

Here are the list of few sports on which you can bet.

In South Korea, you can bet on cycle racing, Motorboat racing. Batting on these sports is legal in South Korea as they are regulated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. These games are regulated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism so you have to follow their guidelines for betting. Betting can be done according to rules and regulation set by the government. If you are doing betting according to laws then it is a legal activity.

Soccer – Betting on soccer is legal in South Korea and you will find different types of wagering options in South Korea on Soccer. You can predict the win, draw, or loss across fourteen varying matches. Online sports betting sites becomes the better choice for betting but it is not allowed in South Korea. Offline betting is allowed in South Korea. If you are interested in betting on soccer than you can bet on soccer games.

Basketball – Betting on basketball is allowed and there is unique form betting opportunity available. The main game is guessing about who will win the game and how a team will win by 6 points or more or how a team will lose. Punters can also predict the correct ending score so they can win more in betting.

Baseball – One can bet on baseball games in South Korea, it is legal to bet on baseball games. Anyone bet on baseball games by predicting the scores or they have to bet on a team to win or lose. If you have knowledge of baseball sports and you think that you can predict well than you can easily predict this game and can bet on this game.

Volleyball – In South Korea, a local resident can bet on volleyball. Betting on volleyball is legal but there are certain guidelines on betting so you have to follow the rules and regulation of the Government.

Golf – Betting on Golf is also allowed in South Korea so you can bet on this game.

Horse racing – Betting on horse racing and traditional bullfighting games are allowed in South Korea and these games are regulated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. If you have interest in Horse racing and want to bet on horse racing then you can do this and it is a legal activity in South Korea. Horse racing is the legalized by the Korean racing authority act and it is regulated by the government and betting on these games are legal so you can bet on Horse Racing and Bull Fighting.

Restrictions and Prohibitions

There are few games on which you cannot bet or you cannot gamble because betting on those games are not allowed or banned in South Korea. For e.g. Casinos, local resident are not allowed in Casinos and it is only for foreigners and local resident is allowed in only one casino that is Gangwonland. Online betting is also illegal in South Korea so don’t do this. Online gambling is strictly prohibited in South Korea.

Conclusion

As you can see in the above article that there are few sports on which you can bet like cycle racing, horse racing, volleyball, basketball, soccer, and others. As you can see that bet on a few sports are legal in South Korea and these are regulated by the Government. So if you are thinking of betting in South Korea than you can bet on above-given sports as these are legal in South Korea.